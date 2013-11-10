Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 10
Atletico Belgrano 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Boca Juniors 2 Tigre 1
Racing Club 0 Argentinos Juniors 1
Saturday, November 9
Newell's Old Boys 1 San Lorenzo 1
All Boys 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Estudiantes 1 Rosario Central 1
Olimpo 0 Quilmes 1
Friday, November 8
Atletico Rafaela 3 Godoy Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 15 8 5 2 22 13 29
2 San Lorenzo 15 8 3 4 23 13 27
3 Boca Juniors 15 8 3 4 20 16 27
4 Arsenal 14 6 7 1 16 9 25
5 Atletico Rafaela 15 7 3 5 20 19 24
6 Estudiantes 15 5 8 2 14 10 23
7 Argentinos Juniors 15 7 2 6 15 15 23
8 Lanus 14 6 4 4 23 12 22
9 Rosario Central 15 6 4 5 17 18 22
10 Godoy Cruz 15 5 6 4 14 11 21
11 Atletico Belgrano 15 5 5 5 19 15 20
12 Velez Sarsfield 14 5 5 4 17 13 20
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 5 5 5 17 21 20
14 Quilmes 15 5 3 7 9 17 18
15 River Plate 14 4 4 6 9 9 16
16 All Boys 15 3 7 5 12 14 16
17 Tigre 15 4 4 7 13 17 16
18 Olimpo 15 2 5 8 13 24 11
19 Racing Club 15 2 2 11 7 22 8
20 Colon (Santa Fe) * 15 3 3 9 8 20 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 11
Velez Sarsfield v River Plate (0015)
Lanus v Arsenal (2315)