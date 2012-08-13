Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday Monday, August 13 Atletico Rafaela 0 Arsenal 0 Sunday, August 12 Boca Juniors 2 Tigre 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Racing Club 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Saturday, August 11 All Boys 1 Quilmes 1 Atletico Belgrano 0 San Lorenzo 0 Estudiantes 0 River Plate 2 Friday, August 10 Lanus 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 2 Quilmes 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 3 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Atletico Belgrano 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Arsenal 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 10 River Plate 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 11 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 13 All Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 14 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 15 Independiente 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 16 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 17 Lanus 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 17 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 19 Tigre 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 20 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 13 Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (2230)