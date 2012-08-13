Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, August 13
Atletico Rafaela 0 Arsenal 0
Sunday, August 12
Boca Juniors 2 Tigre 0
Argentinos Juniors 0 Racing Club 2
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Godoy Cruz 1
Saturday, August 11
All Boys 1 Quilmes 1
Atletico Belgrano 0 San Lorenzo 0
Estudiantes 0 River Plate 2
Friday, August 10
Lanus 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
2 Quilmes 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
3 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4 Atletico Belgrano 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Arsenal 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
9 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
10 River Plate 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
11 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
13 All Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
14 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
15 Independiente 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
16 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
17 Lanus 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
17 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
19 Tigre 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
20 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 13
Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (2230)