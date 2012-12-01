Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 1
Godoy Cruz 0 Quilmes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 17 11 2 4 26 12 35
2 Lanus 17 10 3 4 23 9 33
3 Atletico Belgrano 17 8 6 3 20 13 30
4 Newell's Old Boys 17 7 9 1 17 10 30
5 Boca Juniors 17 8 6 3 23 18 30
6 Racing Club 17 8 5 4 22 10 29
7 Estudiantes 17 7 4 6 17 15 25
8 Arsenal 17 7 4 6 17 22 25
9 River Plate 17 5 8 4 25 16 23
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 5 7 5 21 21 22
11 San Lorenzo 17 5 7 5 18 19 22
12 All Boys 17 5 6 6 18 23 21
13 Atletico Rafaela 17 5 5 7 20 22 20
14 Godoy Cruz 18 5 5 8 12 22 20
15 Argentinos Juniors 17 4 7 6 17 23 19
16 Quilmes 18 3 9 6 16 23 18
17 San Martin (San Juan) 17 4 5 8 21 23 17
18 Independiente 16 3 6 7 12 19 15
19 Tigre 16 1 8 7 15 25 11
20 Union (Santa Fe) 17 0 6 11 15 30 6
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 1
Colon (Santa Fe) v Argentinos Juniors (2215)
Sunday, December 2
Racing Club v All Boys (0030)
Atletico Belgrano v Tigre (2000)
River Plate v Lanus (2000)
Velez Sarsfield v Union (Santa Fe) (2000)
San Lorenzo v Independiente (2215)
Arsenal v Boca Juniors (2315)
Monday, December 3
Newell's Old Boys v Atletico Rafaela (2100)
Estudiantes v San Martin (San Juan) (2310)