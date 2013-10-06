Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 6
River Plate 0 Boca Juniors 1
Saturday, October 5
San Lorenzo 0 Tigre 0
Olimpo 1 Estudiantes 1
Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 2
Friday, October 4
Argentinos Juniors 1 Atletico Belgrano 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 10 7 2 1 16 7 23
2 San Lorenzo 10 6 2 2 15 7 20
3 Boca Juniors 10 6 1 3 13 11 19
4 Arsenal 9 4 5 0 10 4 17
5 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 3 3 16 12 15
6 River Plate 10 4 2 4 8 6 14
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 4 2 3 9 11 14
8 Argentinos Juniors 10 4 2 4 9 12 14
9 Lanus 9 3 4 2 13 5 13
10 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 4 2 11 8 13
11 Estudiantes 10 2 7 1 9 7 13
12 Atletico Rafaela 9 4 1 4 12 14 13
13 Godoy Cruz 9 3 3 3 6 4 12
14 Tigre 10 3 2 5 7 10 11
15 All Boys 9 2 4 3 9 7 10
16 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 3 1 5 6 10 10
17 Quilmes 10 3 1 6 5 14 10
18 Rosario Central 9 2 2 5 7 12 8
19 Olimpo 10 1 4 5 9 15 7
20 Racing Club 9 0 2 7 3 17 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 7
Racing Club v Atletico Rafaela (0015)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Arsenal (1830)
Godoy Cruz v All Boys (2030)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Velez Sarsfield (2230)
Tuesday, October 8
Rosario Central v Lanus (0030)