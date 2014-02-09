Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday Sunday, February 9 Newell's Old Boys 0 Boca Juniors 0 Quilmes 0 Rosario Central 1 Saturday, February 8 Racing Club 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Argentinos Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 All Boys 1 Friday, February 7 Olimpo 2 San Lorenzo 0 Estudiantes 1 Arsenal 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Tigre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Racing Club 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 10 River Plate v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030) Tuesday, February 11 Atletico Belgrano v Lanus (0015)