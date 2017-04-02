Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Estudiantes 2 Arsenal 0 Lanus 4 Banfield 2 Sarmiento 2 Rosario Central 2 Tigre 4 San Lorenzo 3 Saturday, April 1 Belgrano 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Boca Juniors 1 Defensa y Justicia 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Quilmes 2 Racing Club 3 Temperley 1 Aldosivi 0 Friday, March 31 Atletico Tucuman 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Independiente 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 18 12 4 2 41 16 40 2 Newell's Old Boys 18 10 5 3 26 13 35 3 Estudiantes 18 10 4 4 30 18 34 4 San Lorenzo 18 10 4 4 35 25 34 5 Racing Club 18 9 3 6 29 21 30 ------------------------- 6 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 8 6 4 17 11 30 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 9 3 6 18 14 30 8 Banfield 18 9 3 6 24 22 30 9 River Plate 17 8 5 4 27 19 29 10 Lanus 18 8 5 5 22 18 29 11 Talleres 16 7 5 4 15 9 26 ------------------------- 12 Atletico Tucuman 18 6 6 6 20 19 24 13 Independiente 16 6 6 4 12 11 24 14 Union (Santa Fe) 17 6 5 6 16 19 23 15 Godoy Cruz 17 7 2 8 18 23 23 16 Rosario Central 18 5 7 6 19 17 22 17 Patronato 17 6 4 7 18 18 22 18 Tigre 18 5 6 7 23 24 21 19 Atletico Rafaela 18 6 3 9 17 18 21 20 Sarmiento 18 5 5 8 18 21 20 21 Defensa y Justicia 17 5 5 7 13 17 20 22 Aldosivi 18 4 8 6 12 16 20 23 Temperley 18 5 5 8 14 22 20 24 Olimpo 17 4 7 6 15 16 19 25 Velez Sarsfield 18 5 4 9 15 26 19 26 Quilmes 18 5 4 9 14 28 19 27 Huracan 17 4 6 7 13 16 18 28 San Martin (San Juan) 17 3 6 8 15 29 15 29 Belgrano 18 2 7 9 10 19 13 30 Arsenal 18 1 5 12 14 35 8 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Still being played (GMT): Sunday, April 2 Huracan v Patronato (2230) Godoy Cruz v River Plate (2315) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 3 Olimpo v San Martin (San Juan) (2200) Tuesday, April 4 Union (Santa Fe) v Talleres (0015)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17