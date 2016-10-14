Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, October 14 Defensa y Justicia 1 Banfield 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 5 4 1 0 9 0 13 2 River Plate 5 3 2 0 12 5 11 3 Racing Club 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 4 San Lorenzo 5 3 2 0 9 5 11 ------------------------- 5 Independiente 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 5 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 2 0 4 0 11 8 Boca Juniors 5 2 2 1 9 4 8 9 Rosario Central 5 2 2 1 7 3 8 10 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 2 1 5 3 8 ------------------------- 11 Banfield 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 12 Atletico Rafaela 5 2 1 2 3 3 7 13 Union (Santa Fe) 5 2 1 2 3 4 7 14 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 4 7 7 15 Huracan 5 1 3 1 4 3 6 16 Lanus 5 1 3 1 2 2 6 17 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 18 Atletico Tucuman 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 19 Olimpo 5 1 2 2 4 3 5 20 Sarmiento 5 1 2 2 2 3 5 21 Belgrano 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 22 Quilmes 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 23 Aldosivi 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 24 Temperley 5 1 2 2 2 5 5 25 San Martin (San Juan) 5 0 3 2 5 8 3 26 Tigre 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 27 Velez Sarsfield 5 1 0 4 3 10 3 28 Talleres 5 0 2 3 2 5 2 29 Arsenal 5 0 2 3 4 12 2 30 Patronato 5 0 1 4 2 7 1 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Belgrano v Aldosivi (0015) Velez Sarsfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (1700) Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (1900) Huracan v Temperley (1900) Estudiantes v Rosario Central (2100) San Martin (San Juan) v Talleres (2115) Independiente v Atletico Tucuman (2300) Sunday, October 16 Lanus v Godoy Cruz (1700) Boca Juniors v Sarmiento (1900) Olimpo v Tigre (1900) Newell's Old Boys v Gimnasia-La Plata (1915) Arsenal v San Lorenzo (2100) Patronato v River Plate (2300) Tuesday, October 18 Union (Santa Fe) v Quilmes (0000)