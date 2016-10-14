Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, October 14 Defensa y Justicia 1 Banfield 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 5 4 1 0 9 0 13 2 River Plate 5 3 2 0 12 5 11 3 Racing Club 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 4 San Lorenzo 5 3 2 0 9 5 11 ------------------------- 5 Independiente 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 5 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 2 0 4 0 11 8 Boca Juniors 5 2 2 1 9 4 8 9 Rosario Central 5 2 2 1 7 3 8 10 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 2 1 5 3 8 ------------------------- 11 Banfield 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 12 Atletico Rafaela 5 2 1 2 3 3 7 13 Union (Santa Fe) 5 2 1 2 3 4 7 14 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 4 7 7 15 Huracan 5 1 3 1 4 3 6 16 Lanus 5 1 3 1 2 2 6 17 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 18 Atletico Tucuman 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 19 Olimpo 5 1 2 2 4 3 5 20 Sarmiento 5 1 2 2 2 3 5 21 Belgrano 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 22 Quilmes 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 23 Aldosivi 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 24 Temperley 5 1 2 2 2 5 5 25 San Martin (San Juan) 5 0 3 2 5 8 3 26 Tigre 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 27 Velez Sarsfield 5 1 0 4 3 10 3 28 Talleres 5 0 2 3 2 5 2 29 Arsenal 5 0 2 3 4 12 2 30 Patronato 5 0 1 4 2 7 1 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Belgrano v Aldosivi (0015) Velez Sarsfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (1700) Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (1900) Huracan v Temperley (1900) Estudiantes v Rosario Central (2100) San Martin (San Juan) v Talleres (2115) Independiente v Atletico Tucuman (2300) Sunday, October 16 Lanus v Godoy Cruz (1700) Boca Juniors v Sarmiento (1900) Olimpo v Tigre (1900) Newell's Old Boys v Gimnasia-La Plata (1915) Arsenal v San Lorenzo (2100) Patronato v River Plate (2300) Tuesday, October 18 Union (Santa Fe) v Quilmes (0000)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)