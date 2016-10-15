Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Atletico Rafaela 3 Racing Club 2
Estudiantes 3 Rosario Central 2
Huracan 1 Temperley 2
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Talleres 3
Velez Sarsfield 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Friday, October 14
Belgrano 0 Aldosivi 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 6 5 1 0 12 2 16
2 River Plate 5 3 2 0 12 5 11
3 Racing Club 6 3 2 1 11 5 11
4 San Lorenzo 5 3 2 0 9 5 11
-------------------------
5 Independiente 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
5 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 5 2 11
8 Atletico Rafaela 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
9 Boca Juniors 5 2 2 1 9 4 8
10 Rosario Central 6 2 2 2 9 6 8
-------------------------
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
12 Banfield 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
13 Temperley 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
14 Union (Santa Fe) 5 2 1 2 3 4 7
15 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 4 7 7
16 Huracan 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
17 Lanus 5 1 3 1 2 2 6
18 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
19 Belgrano 6 1 3 2 3 5 6
20 Atletico Tucuman 5 2 0 3 5 8 6
21 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
22 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
23 Olimpo 5 1 2 2 4 3 5
24 Talleres 6 1 2 3 5 6 5
25 Sarmiento 5 1 2 2 2 3 5
26 Quilmes 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
27 Tigre 5 0 3 2 3 7 3
28 San Martin (San Juan) 6 0 3 3 6 11 3
29 Arsenal 5 0 2 3 4 12 2
30 Patronato 5 0 1 4 2 7 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, October 15
Independiente v Atletico Tucuman (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Lanus v Godoy Cruz (1700)
Boca Juniors v Sarmiento (1900)
Olimpo v Tigre (1900)
Newell's Old Boys v Gimnasia-La Plata (1915)
Arsenal v San Lorenzo (2100)
Patronato v River Plate (2300)
Tuesday, October 18
Union (Santa Fe) v Quilmes (0000)