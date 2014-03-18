March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Monday Monday, March 17 Lanus 1 Quilmes 0 Sunday, March 16 All Boys 3 River Plate 2 Arsenal 1 Rosario Central 1 Boca Juniors 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Estudiantes 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Racing Club 0 Saturday, March 15 San Lorenzo 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Atletico Belgrano 1 Olimpo 1 Tigre 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Friday, March 14 Atletico Rafaela 3 Velez Sarsfield 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 3 1 8 5 15 ------------------------- 2 Estudiantes 8 4 3 1 6 3 15 3 San Lorenzo 8 4 2 2 7 5 14 4 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 1 3 14 12 13 5 Lanus 8 4 1 3 10 11 13 6 Newell's Old Boys 8 3 3 2 11 7 12 7 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 8 Atletico Rafaela 8 3 3 2 11 9 12 9 All Boys 8 3 3 2 8 9 12 10 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11 11 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 5 1 13 13 11 12 Olimpo 8 3 2 3 6 6 11 13 River Plate 8 3 2 3 8 9 11 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 3 3 9 8 9 15 Tigre 8 1 6 1 2 2 9 16 Rosario Central 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 17 Argentinos Juniors 8 2 3 3 5 7 9 18 Arsenal 8 2 1 5 7 11 7 19 Quilmes 8 2 0 6 4 9 6 20 Racing Club 8 1 1 6 6 11 4 1: Copa Libertadores