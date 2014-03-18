March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Monday
Monday, March 17
Lanus 1 Quilmes 0
Sunday, March 16
All Boys 3 River Plate 2
Arsenal 1 Rosario Central 1
Boca Juniors 1 Argentinos Juniors 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Estudiantes 1
Newell's Old Boys 2 Racing Club 0
Saturday, March 15
San Lorenzo 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Atletico Belgrano 1 Olimpo 1
Tigre 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Friday, March 14
Atletico Rafaela 3 Velez Sarsfield 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 3 1 8 5 15
2 Estudiantes 8 4 3 1 6 3 15
3 San Lorenzo 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
4 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
5 Lanus 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
6 Newell's Old Boys 8 3 3 2 11 7 12
7 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
8 Atletico Rafaela 8 3 3 2 11 9 12
9 All Boys 8 3 3 2 8 9 12
10 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11
11 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 5 1 13 13 11
12 Olimpo 8 3 2 3 6 6 11
13 River Plate 8 3 2 3 8 9 11
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 3 3 9 8 9
15 Tigre 8 1 6 1 2 2 9
16 Rosario Central 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
17 Argentinos Juniors 8 2 3 3 5 7 9
18 Arsenal 8 2 1 5 7 11 7
19 Quilmes 8 2 0 6 4 9 6
20 Racing Club 8 1 1 6 6 11 4
1: Copa Libertadores