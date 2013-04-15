Soccer-Tottenham on song are pretty much invincible, says Alli
March 2 Tottenham Hotspur are nearly invincible when they hit the top gear in the Premier League, midfielder Dele Alli has said.
April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 River Plate 1 Arsenal 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Estudiantes 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Newell's Old Boys 3 Tigre 1 Saturday, April 13 Lanus 2 All Boys 1 Independiente 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 San Lorenzo 1 Racing Club 4 San Martin (San Juan) 6 Boca Juniors 1 Friday, April 12 Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 9 6 3 0 15 4 21 2 Newell's Old Boys 9 6 1 2 16 10 19 3 River Plate 9 5 2 2 11 8 17 4 Arsenal 9 4 4 1 11 8 16 5 Godoy Cruz 9 4 4 1 9 6 16 6 Racing Club 9 4 2 3 11 9 14 7 Quilmes 8 3 4 1 15 10 13 8 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 4 2 13 9 13 9 All Boys 9 3 2 4 11 10 11 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 3 2 4 13 17 11 11 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 4 2 6 7 10 12 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 4 3 9 11 10 13 San Lorenzo 9 2 4 3 6 8 10 14 Tigre 9 3 1 5 13 16 10 15 Velez Sarsfield 9 2 3 4 7 7 9 16 Independiente 9 2 3 4 6 9 9 17 Boca Juniors 9 1 5 3 8 16 8 18 San Martin (San Juan) 9 1 4 4 12 15 7 19 Argentinos Juniors 9 1 4 4 4 9 7 20 Estudiantes 9 0 4 5 8 15 4 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, April 16 Atletico Belgrano v Quilmes (0030)
March 2 Manchester United's League Cup triumph over Southampton has boosted their belief that the Premier League giants have the ability to add both the Europa League and the FA Cup to their trophy haul this season, right back Antonio Valencia said.
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Alianza Petrolera 3 America 3 Cortulua 0 Bucaramanga 0 Tigres 1 Santa Fe 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 7 4 2 1 12 7