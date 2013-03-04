March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
Boca Juniors 1 Union (Santa Fe) 3
Godoy Cruz 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Racing Club 0 Lanus 0
San Lorenzo 2 River Plate 0
Tigre 2 All Boys 1
Saturday, March 2
Arsenal 1 Independiente 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Estudiantes 3
Friday, March 1
Newell's Old Boys 2 Atletico Belgrano 0
Quilmes 3 Atletico Rafaela 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 4 3 1 0 8 0 10
2 River Plate 4 3 0 1 6 5 9
3 Godoy Cruz 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
4 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
5 Quilmes 4 2 1 1 10 7 7
6 Tigre 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
7 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
8 San Lorenzo 4 1 3 0 3 1 6
9 Independiente 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
10 Atletico Rafaela 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
11 All Boys 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
12 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
13 Atletico Belgrano 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
14 Boca Juniors 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
15 Racing Club 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
16 San Martin (San Juan) 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
17 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 0 2 1 2 3
18 Estudiantes 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 0 2 2 5 10 2
20 Argentinos Juniors 4 0 1 3 1 5 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, March 5
Velez Sarsfield v San Martin (San Juan) (0015)