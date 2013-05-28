May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, May 27 San Lorenzo 4 Union (Santa Fe) 2 Arsenal 3 Tigre 2 Estudiantes 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Sunday, May 26 Newell's Old Boys 4 Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Independiente 0 Racing Club 1 Godoy Cruz 1 River Plate 3 Atletico Rafaela 0 San Martin (San Juan) 3 Lanus 1 Friday, May 24 Velez Sarsfield 2 Quilmes 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 All Boys 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 15 10 2 3 31 18 32 2 River Plate 15 8 5 2 22 13 29 3 Lanus 15 7 7 1 19 9 28 4 San Lorenzo 15 7 5 3 22 13 26 5 Arsenal 15 7 5 3 20 16 26 6 Godoy Cruz 15 6 6 3 19 14 24 7 Quilmes 15 5 6 4 22 19 21 8 Atletico Rafaela 15 5 6 4 18 16 21 9 Atletico Belgrano 15 4 8 3 13 10 20 10 Racing Club 15 5 5 5 18 16 20 11 Independiente 15 5 5 5 14 13 20 12 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 3 7 17 25 18 13 San Martin (San Juan) 15 4 5 6 23 24 17 14 Tigre 15 5 2 8 18 24 17 15 All Boys 15 4 4 7 13 18 16 16 Estudiantes 15 3 6 6 12 16 15 17 Velez Sarsfield 15 3 5 7 14 17 14 18 Union (Santa Fe) 15 2 7 6 15 22 13 19 Boca Juniors 15 2 7 6 10 25 13 20 Argentinos Juniors 15 1 5 9 8 20 8