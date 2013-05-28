May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 27
San Lorenzo 4 Union (Santa Fe) 2
Arsenal 3 Tigre 2
Estudiantes 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Sunday, May 26
Newell's Old Boys 4 Boca Juniors 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 Independiente 0
Racing Club 1 Godoy Cruz 1
River Plate 3 Atletico Rafaela 0
San Martin (San Juan) 3 Lanus 1
Friday, May 24
Velez Sarsfield 2 Quilmes 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 All Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 15 10 2 3 31 18 32
2 River Plate 15 8 5 2 22 13 29
3 Lanus 15 7 7 1 19 9 28
4 San Lorenzo 15 7 5 3 22 13 26
5 Arsenal 15 7 5 3 20 16 26
6 Godoy Cruz 15 6 6 3 19 14 24
7 Quilmes 15 5 6 4 22 19 21
8 Atletico Rafaela 15 5 6 4 18 16 21
9 Atletico Belgrano 15 4 8 3 13 10 20
10 Racing Club 15 5 5 5 18 16 20
11 Independiente 15 5 5 5 14 13 20
12 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 3 7 17 25 18
13 San Martin (San Juan) 15 4 5 6 23 24 17
14 Tigre 15 5 2 8 18 24 17
15 All Boys 15 4 4 7 13 18 16
16 Estudiantes 15 3 6 6 12 16 15
17 Velez Sarsfield 15 3 5 7 14 17 14
18 Union (Santa Fe) 15 2 7 6 15 22 13
19 Boca Juniors 15 2 7 6 10 25 13
20 Argentinos Juniors 15 1 5 9 8 20 8