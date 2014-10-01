Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 1
San Lorenzo 2 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 9 6 3 0 21 5 21
-------------------------
2 Independiente 9 6 0 3 16 14 18
3 Lanus 9 5 2 2 12 7 17
4 Racing Club 9 5 1 3 15 13 16
5 Newell's Old Boys 9 4 4 1 11 10 16
6 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 11 8 14
7 Atletico Rafaela 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
8 Estudiantes 9 4 1 4 12 10 13
9 San Lorenzo 9 4 1 4 12 12 13
10 Rosario Central 9 4 1 4 13 14 13
11 Arsenal 9 4 1 4 10 12 13
12 Boca Juniors 9 4 1 4 9 11 13
13 Tigre 8 3 1 4 11 8 10
14 Banfield 9 3 1 5 9 10 10
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 2 4 3 7 9 10
16 Atletico Belgrano 9 2 2 5 9 13 8
17 Olimpo 9 2 2 5 5 9 8
18 Defensa y justicia 9 2 2 5 12 18 8
19 Godoy Cruz 8 2 2 4 8 14 8
20 Quilmes 9 1 3 5 11 17 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 3
Gimnasia-La Plata v Velez Sarsfield (2330)
Saturday, October 4
Banfield v Atletico Belgrano (1800)
San Lorenzo v Tigre (1900)
Defensa y justicia v Arsenal (2000)
Sunday, October 5
Olimpo v Estudiantes (1800)
Quilmes v Newell's Old Boys (1800)
River Plate v Boca Juniors (2015)
Monday, October 6
Racing Club v Atletico Rafaela (0030)
Rosario Central v Lanus (2110)
Godoy Cruz v Independiente (2330)