UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Atletico Rafaela 3 Godoy Cruz 4 Belgrano 3 Defensa y justicia 0 Olimpo 2 Quilmes 1 Friday, November 7 Lanus 3 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 13 9 4 0 28 7 31 ------------------------- 2 Lanus 14 9 3 2 23 14 30 3 Racing Club 14 8 2 4 23 16 26 4 Independiente 13 8 2 3 24 19 26 5 Boca Juniors 14 7 2 5 17 17 23 6 Atletico Rafaela 15 6 4 5 20 18 22 7 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 2 6 17 15 20 8 Estudiantes 13 6 2 5 16 16 20 9 Belgrano 15 5 4 6 19 20 19 10 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 6 3 14 16 18 11 Arsenal 14 5 3 6 15 18 18 12 Tigre 13 5 2 6 19 16 17 13 San Lorenzo 14 5 2 7 15 17 17 14 Godoy Cruz 15 4 5 6 26 33 17 15 Banfield 14 4 4 6 17 16 16 16 Rosario Central 14 5 1 8 17 21 16 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 3 5 6 9 12 14 18 Olimpo 15 3 4 8 10 20 13 19 Quilmes 15 2 6 7 16 23 12 20 Defensa y justicia 14 3 3 8 16 27 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 8 Independiente v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330) Sunday, November 9 Estudiantes v Rosario Central (1900) Racing Club v Banfield (1900) Boca Juniors v Tigre (2115) Monday, November 10 Velez Sarsfield v River Plate (0030) Newell's Old Boys v San Lorenzo (2330)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
