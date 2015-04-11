April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 11
Gimnasia-La Plata 4 Aldosivi 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Velez Sarsfield 2
Rosario Central 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Friday, April 10
Temperley 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Crucero del Norte 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 9 6 3 0 15 8 21
2 Boca Juniors 8 6 2 0 15 4 20
-------------------------
3 San Lorenzo 8 6 0 2 15 5 18
4 River Plate 8 5 3 0 18 11 18
5 Belgrano 8 5 1 2 13 7 16
6 Banfield 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
7 Newell's Old Boys 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
8 Independiente 8 3 4 1 15 10 13
9 Racing Club 8 3 4 1 11 6 13
10 Argentinos Juniors 8 3 4 1 8 8 13
11 Lanus 8 3 3 2 9 7 12
12 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
13 Tigre 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
14 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 5 1 11 11 11
15 Estudiantes 8 3 2 3 10 12 11
16 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 4 3 11 12 10
17 Sarmiento 8 2 3 3 13 14 9
18 Defensa y justicia 8 2 3 3 8 9 9
19 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
20 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
20 Quilmes 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
22 Temperley 9 2 3 4 6 9 9
23 Godoy Cruz 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
24 Huracan 8 2 1 5 8 10 7
25 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 1 4 4 6 12 7
26 Crucero del Norte 9 1 3 5 5 11 6
27 Atletico Rafaela 9 0 5 4 6 13 5
28 Olimpo 8 0 4 4 2 8 4
29 Nueva Chicago 8 0 3 5 7 14 3
30 Arsenal 7 0 3 4 5 12 3
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 11
Racing Club v Huracan (2315)
San Lorenzo v Independiente (2330)
Sunday, April 12
Banfield v Lanus (1900)
Olimpo v Defensa y justicia (1900)
Union (Santa Fe) v Sarmiento (2015)
Boca Juniors v Nueva Chicago (2115)
Monday, April 13
Argentinos Juniors v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (1900)
Tigre v Estudiantes (2310)
Tuesday, April 14
Belgrano v Quilmes (0010)