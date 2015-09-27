Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 27
Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 0
Defensa y Justicia 0 Quilmes 1
Huracan 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Rosario Central 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Saturday, September 26
Crucero del Norte 0 River Plate 1
Racing Club 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Atletico Rafaela 2 Union (Santa Fe) 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Belgrano 1
Nueva Chicago 3 Aldosivi 1
Tigre 1 San Lorenzo 1
Friday, September 25
Olimpo 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 26 18 4 4 45 20 58
2 San Lorenzo 26 16 6 4 38 16 54
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 26 14 10 2 39 21 52
4 Racing Club 25 13 7 5 32 21 46
5 River Plate 25 12 9 4 44 26 45
6 Independiente 25 11 11 3 35 20 44
7 Belgrano 26 12 7 7 28 20 43
8 Banfield 26 12 7 7 33 27 43
9 Tigre 26 11 9 6 28 21 42
10 Estudiantes 25 11 9 5 26 23 42
11 Quilmes 26 11 6 9 32 30 39
12 Union (Santa Fe) 26 9 11 6 38 35 38
13 Lanus 25 9 10 6 28 22 37
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 26 10 7 9 34 33 37
15 San Martin (San Juan) 25 7 11 7 30 30 32
16 Newell's Old Boys 25 7 9 9 20 24 30
17 Aldosivi 26 8 6 12 30 38 30
18 Temperley 25 6 11 8 17 19 29
19 Olimpo 26 6 11 9 17 21 29
20 Argentinos Juniors 26 7 8 11 28 34 29
21 Defensa y Justicia 25 7 6 12 25 28 27
22 Sarmiento 25 6 9 10 21 26 27
23 Velez Sarsfield 26 6 8 12 25 33 26
24 Huracan 26 5 11 10 24 32 26
25 Godoy Cruz 25 6 7 12 22 33 25
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 26 4 12 10 18 28 24
27 Atletico Rafaela 26 4 10 12 27 44 22
28 Arsenal 25 5 5 15 20 38 20
29 Nueva Chicago 26 3 8 15 18 35 17
30 Crucero del Norte 26 3 5 18 21 45 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
San Martin (San Juan) v Sarmiento (2220)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 28
Lanus v Independiente (0030)
Temperley v Arsenal (2200)
Tuesday, September 29
Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (0010)