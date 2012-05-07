Soccer-Brazil set June date for Australia friendly in Melbourne
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday: Atletico Rafaela 2 Boca Juniors 2 All Boys 0 San Lorenzo 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Lanus 1 Olimpo 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Racing Club 2 Estudiantes 0 Played on Saturday: Tigre 4 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 2 Arsenal 3 Independiente 1 Played on Friday: Banfield 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 13 7 4 2 23 13 25 ------------------------- 2 Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 2 17 9 25 3 Tigre 13 7 3 3 18 9 24 4 Arsenal 13 6 4 3 15 11 22 5 All Boys 13 5 6 2 11 9 21 6 Velez Sarsfield 12 5 5 2 17 10 20 7 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 5 3 15 14 17 9 Lanus 13 5 2 6 13 12 17 10 Independiente 13 5 2 6 18 19 17 11 San Lorenzo 13 4 5 4 14 15 17 12 Atletico Belgrano 12 4 5 3 11 12 17 13 Argentinos Juniors 13 4 4 5 11 10 16 14 Estudiantes 13 4 4 5 14 18 16 15 Atletico Rafaela 13 4 3 6 16 17 15 16 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 3 5 13 15 15 17 Racing Club 13 4 3 6 13 16 15 18 Godoy Cruz 13 1 7 5 7 14 10 19 Banfield 13 2 4 7 12 24 10 20 Olimpo 13 2 1 10 13 26 7 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Belgrano (2315)
LISBON, Feb 22 Sami Khedira believes this could be the season that Juventus end their 21-year wait for a third European title after the Italian side beat Porto 2-0 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg match on Wednesday.
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1 UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10 2 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 4 Union Comercio 4 1