Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 3
Newell's Old Boys 3 Atletico Rafaela 0
Sunday, December 2
Arsenal 1 Boca Juniors 0
Atletico Belgrano 1 Tigre 0
River Plate 1 Lanus 0
San Lorenzo 2 Independiente 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Saturday, December 1
Racing Club 3 All Boys 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Argentinos Juniors 1
Godoy Cruz 0 Quilmes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 18 12 2 4 28 12 38
2 Lanus 18 10 3 5 23 10 33
3 Newell's Old Boys 18 8 9 1 20 10 33
4 Atletico Belgrano 18 9 6 3 21 13 33
5 Racing Club 18 9 5 4 25 11 32
6 Boca Juniors 18 8 6 4 23 19 30
7 Arsenal 18 8 4 6 18 22 28
8 River Plate 18 6 8 4 26 16 26
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 6 7 5 24 22 25
10 Estudiantes 17 7 4 6 17 15 25
11 San Lorenzo 18 6 7 5 20 20 25
12 All Boys 18 5 6 7 19 26 21
13 Atletico Rafaela 18 5 5 8 20 25 20
14 Godoy Cruz 18 5 5 8 12 22 20
15 Argentinos Juniors 18 4 7 7 18 26 19
16 Quilmes 18 3 9 6 16 23 18
17 San Martin (San Juan) 17 4 5 8 21 23 17
18 Independiente 17 3 6 8 13 21 15
19 Tigre 17 1 8 8 15 26 11
20 Union (Santa Fe) 18 0 6 12 15 32 6
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 3
Estudiantes v San Martin (San Juan) (2310)