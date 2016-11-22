Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Nov 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 21 Patronato 3 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Olimpo 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Sunday, November 20 Newell's Old Boys 1 River Plate 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Talleres 1 Belgrano 1 Sarmiento 2 Boca Juniors 1 Rosario Central 1 Independiente 1 San Lorenzo 2 Quilmes 1 Aldosivi 0 Saturday, November 19 Huracan 1 Racing Club 1 Estudiantes 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Godoy Cruz 2 Tigre 1 Lanus 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 Union (Santa Fe) 2 Temperley 1 Friday, November 18 Arsenal 1 Banfield 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 10 8 2 0 18 5 26 2 San Lorenzo 10 6 3 1 19 11 21 3 Newell's Old Boys 10 6 3 1 12 6 21 4 Boca Juniors 10 5 4 1 21 7 19 ------------------------- 5 Racing Club 10 5 3 2 16 9 18 6 Talleres 10 5 2 3 11 6 17 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 5 2 3 8 4 17 8 River Plate 10 4 4 2 17 11 16 9 Lanus 10 4 4 2 9 5 16 10 Independiente 10 4 4 2 8 6 16 ------------------------- 11 Quilmes 10 4 4 2 9 9 16 12 Godoy Cruz 10 5 1 4 11 13 16 13 Banfield 10 4 3 3 12 12 15 14 Union (Santa Fe) 10 4 3 3 9 10 15 15 Tigre 10 3 4 3 14 13 13 16 Patronato 10 4 1 5 10 9 13 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 4 3 6 7 13 18 Rosario Central 10 2 5 3 11 9 11 19 Olimpo 10 2 5 3 8 9 11 20 Atletico Tucuman 10 3 2 5 11 14 11 21 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 2 5 7 10 11 22 San Martin (San Juan) 10 2 4 4 10 15 10 23 Sarmiento 10 2 3 5 6 10 9 24 Temperley 10 2 3 5 5 13 9 25 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 0 7 7 17 9 26 Huracan 10 1 5 4 7 10 8 27 Defensa y Justicia 10 1 5 4 6 11 8 28 Belgrano 10 1 4 5 5 11 7 29 Aldosivi 10 1 4 5 5 12 7 30 Arsenal 10 0 3 7 8 22 3 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.