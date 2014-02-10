Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 9
River Plate 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Boca Juniors 0
Quilmes 0 Rosario Central 1
Saturday, February 8
Racing Club 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Argentinos Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 All Boys 1
Friday, February 7
Olimpo 2 San Lorenzo 0
Estudiantes 1 Arsenal 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 Tigre 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
2 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 River Plate 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, February 11
Atletico Belgrano v Lanus (0015)