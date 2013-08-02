Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Friday
Friday, August 2
Godoy Cruz 3 Argentinos Juniors 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
All Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, August 2
Arsenal v Estudiantes (2315)
Saturday, August 3
All Boys v Atletico Rafaela (1910)
Tigre v Velez Sarsfield (2110)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Racing Club (2315)
Sunday, August 4
San Lorenzo v Olimpo (1830)
Lanus v Atletico Belgrano (1900)
Gimnasia-La Plata v River Plate (2110)
Monday, August 5
Rosario Central v Quilmes (0030)