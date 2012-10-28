Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 27
Velez Sarsfield 1 Racing Club 0
Estudiantes 0 All Boys 1
Newell's Old Boys 2 Arsenal 1
San Lorenzo 2 Quilmes 2
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Atletico Rafaela 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 12 7 5 0 13 5 26
2 Velez Sarsfield 12 7 2 3 16 9 23
3 Racing Club 12 6 3 3 15 6 21
4 Atletico Belgrano 11 5 4 2 13 8 19
5 Boca Juniors 11 5 3 3 14 14 18
6 Lanus 11 5 2 4 12 7 17
7 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 9 10 17
8 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 9 12 17
9 Atletico Rafaela 12 4 4 4 16 15 16
10 All Boys 12 4 4 4 15 15 16
11 River Plate 11 4 3 4 19 12 15
12 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 3 4 15 15 15
13 Quilmes 12 3 6 3 13 14 15
14 Arsenal 12 4 3 5 10 16 15
15 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 1 7 16 17 13
16 Independiente 11 3 4 4 9 11 13
17 Argentinos Juniors 11 3 4 4 13 18 13
18 San Lorenzo 12 2 6 4 8 13 12
19 Tigre 11 0 6 5 9 17 6
20 Union (Santa Fe) 11 0 3 8 9 19 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 28
River Plate v Boca Juniors (1830)
Atletico Belgrano v Union (Santa Fe) (2030)
Lanus v Argentinos Juniors (2230)
Monday, October 29
Colon (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (2100)
Independiente v Tigre (2310)