Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 27 Velez Sarsfield 1 Racing Club 0 Estudiantes 0 All Boys 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Arsenal 1 San Lorenzo 2 Quilmes 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 12 7 5 0 13 5 26 2 Velez Sarsfield 12 7 2 3 16 9 23 3 Racing Club 12 6 3 3 15 6 21 4 Atletico Belgrano 11 5 4 2 13 8 19 5 Boca Juniors 11 5 3 3 14 14 18 6 Lanus 11 5 2 4 12 7 17 7 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 9 10 17 8 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 9 12 17 9 Atletico Rafaela 12 4 4 4 16 15 16 10 All Boys 12 4 4 4 15 15 16 11 River Plate 11 4 3 4 19 12 15 12 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 3 4 15 15 15 13 Quilmes 12 3 6 3 13 14 15 14 Arsenal 12 4 3 5 10 16 15 15 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 1 7 16 17 13 16 Independiente 11 3 4 4 9 11 13 17 Argentinos Juniors 11 3 4 4 13 18 13 18 San Lorenzo 12 2 6 4 8 13 12 19 Tigre 11 0 6 5 9 17 6 20 Union (Santa Fe) 11 0 3 8 9 19 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 28 River Plate v Boca Juniors (1830) Atletico Belgrano v Union (Santa Fe) (2030) Lanus v Argentinos Juniors (2230) Monday, October 29 Colon (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (2100) Independiente v Tigre (2310)