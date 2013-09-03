Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, September 2
Lanus 3 Olimpo 0
Arsenal 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Atletico Belgrano 3 Atletico Rafaela 2
Sunday, September 1
San Lorenzo 1 River Plate 0
Boca Juniors 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Rosario Central 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Saturday, August 31
All Boys 1 Racing Club 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Estudiantes 1
Tigre 0 Quilmes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 9 3 11
2 Argentinos Juniors 5 3 1 1 7 3 10
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 1 1 6 5 10
3 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 3 1 1 6 5 10
5 Arsenal 5 2 3 0 6 2 9
6 Estudiantes 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
7 San Lorenzo 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
8 Boca Juniors 5 3 0 2 8 8 9
9 Quilmes 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
10 Lanus 5 2 2 1 8 3 8
11 All Boys 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
11 Velez Sarsfield 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
13 Rosario Central 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
14 Godoy Cruz 5 1 2 2 3 3 5
15 Tigre 5 1 1 3 4 5 4
16 River Plate 5 1 1 3 2 4 4
17 Atletico Rafaela 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
18 Atletico Belgrano 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
19 Olimpo 5 0 2 3 3 9 2
20 Racing Club 5 0 1 4 2 10 1