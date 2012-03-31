March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday:

Lanus 0 Atletico Belgrano 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 7 4 3 0 9 4 15 ------------------------- 2 Boca Juniors 7 4 2 1 13 7 14 3 Tigre 7 4 2 1 9 3 14 4 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 1 2 7 5 13 5 Velez Sarsfield 7 3 3 1 12 7 12 6 Arsenal 7 3 3 1 7 5 12 7 Atletico Belgrano 8 3 2 3 7 9 11 8 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 4 1 10 6 10 9 All Boys 7 2 4 1 4 4 10 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 2 3 2 9 9 9 11 Racing Club 7 2 2 3 7 6 8 12 Argentinos Juniors 7 2 2 3 6 6 8 13 San Martin (San Juan) 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 14 San Lorenzo 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 15 Atletico Rafaela 7 2 1 4 8 9 7 16 Lanus 8 2 1 5 8 10 7 17 Godoy Cruz 7 1 4 2 5 7 7 18 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 8 12 7 19 Independiente 7 2 0 5 8 14 6 20 Banfield 7 1 2 4 3 12 5 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 31 Olimpo v Banfield (1900) Union (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (2115) Tigre v Argentinos Juniors (2315) Independiente v Atletico Rafaela (2330) Sunday, April 1 All Boys v Arsenal (1800) San Lorenzo v Velez Sarsfield (1800) Newell's Old Boys v Racing Club (2015) San Martin (San Juan) v Colon (Santa Fe) (2015) Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (2230)