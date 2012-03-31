March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Argentine championship matches on Friday:
Lanus 0 Atletico Belgrano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
-------------------------
2 Boca Juniors 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
3 Tigre 7 4 2 1 9 3 14
4 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 1 2 7 5 13
5 Velez Sarsfield 7 3 3 1 12 7 12
6 Arsenal 7 3 3 1 7 5 12
7 Atletico Belgrano 8 3 2 3 7 9 11
8 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 4 1 10 6 10
9 All Boys 7 2 4 1 4 4 10
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 2 3 2 9 9 9
11 Racing Club 7 2 2 3 7 6 8
12 Argentinos Juniors 7 2 2 3 6 6 8
13 San Martin (San Juan) 7 2 2 3 7 8 8
14 San Lorenzo 7 2 2 3 7 11 8
15 Atletico Rafaela 7 2 1 4 8 9 7
16 Lanus 8 2 1 5 8 10 7
17 Godoy Cruz 7 1 4 2 5 7 7
18 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 8 12 7
19 Independiente 7 2 0 5 8 14 6
20 Banfield 7 1 2 4 3 12 5
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 31
Olimpo v Banfield (1900)
Union (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (2115)
Tigre v Argentinos Juniors (2315)
Independiente v Atletico Rafaela (2330)
Sunday, April 1
All Boys v Arsenal (1800)
San Lorenzo v Velez Sarsfield (1800)
Newell's Old Boys v Racing Club (2015)
San Martin (San Juan) v Colon (Santa Fe) (2015)
Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (2230)