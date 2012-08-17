Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
2 Quilmes 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
3 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
4 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
5 Atletico Belgrano 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Arsenal 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
8 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
10 River Plate 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
11 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
13 All Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
14 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
15 Independiente 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
16 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
17 Lanus 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
17 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
19 Tigre 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
20 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 18
Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Belgrano (0010) Postponed
Racing Club v Independiente (1700)
Boca Juniors v All Boys (1910)
San Lorenzo v Estudiantes (2320)
Sunday, August 19
Godoy Cruz v Atletico Rafaela (1800)
Velez Sarsfield v Lanus (2015)
Tigre v River Plate (2215)
Monday, August 20
Quilmes v Union (Santa Fe) (1800)
Arsenal v Argentinos Juniors (2010)
Newell's Old Boys v San Martin (San Juan) (2215)