Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, December 3 Estudiantes 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Newell's Old Boys 3 Atletico Rafaela 0 Sunday, December 2 Arsenal 1 Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Belgrano 1 Tigre 0 River Plate 1 Lanus 0 San Lorenzo 2 Independiente 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Saturday, December 1 Racing Club 3 All Boys 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Argentinos Juniors 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Quilmes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 18 12 2 4 28 12 38 2 Lanus 18 10 3 5 23 10 33 3 Newell's Old Boys 18 8 9 1 20 10 33 4 Atletico Belgrano 18 9 6 3 21 13 33 5 Racing Club 18 9 5 4 25 11 32 6 Boca Juniors 18 8 6 4 23 19 30 7 Estudiantes 18 8 4 6 19 15 28 8 Arsenal 18 8 4 6 18 22 28 9 River Plate 18 6 8 4 26 16 26 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 6 7 5 24 22 25 11 San Lorenzo 18 6 7 5 20 20 25 12 All Boys 18 5 6 7 19 26 21 13 Atletico Rafaela 18 5 5 8 20 25 20 14 Godoy Cruz 18 5 5 8 12 22 20 15 Argentinos Juniors 18 4 7 7 18 26 19 16 Quilmes 18 3 9 6 16 23 18 17 San Martin (San Juan) 18 4 5 9 21 25 17 18 Independiente 17 3 6 8 13 21 15 19 Tigre 17 1 8 8 15 26 11 20 Union (Santa Fe) 18 0 6 12 15 32 6