May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Argentine championship on Monday Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Atletico Belgrano 0 Sunday, May 6 Atletico Rafaela 2 Boca Juniors 2 All Boys 0 San Lorenzo 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Lanus 1 Olimpo 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Racing Club 2 Estudiantes 0 Saturday, May 5 Tigre 4 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 2 Arsenal 3 Independiente 1 Friday, May 4 Banfield 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 13 7 4 2 23 13 25 ------------------------- 2 Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 2 17 9 25 3 Tigre 13 7 3 3 18 9 24 4 Arsenal 13 6 4 3 15 11 22 5 All Boys 13 5 6 2 11 9 21 6 Velez Sarsfield 12 5 5 2 17 10 20 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 5 3 17 14 20 8 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18 9 Lanus 13 5 2 6 13 12 17 10 Independiente 13 5 2 6 18 19 17 11 San Lorenzo 13 4 5 4 14 15 17 12 Atletico Belgrano 13 4 5 4 11 14 17 13 Argentinos Juniors 13 4 4 5 11 10 16 14 Estudiantes 13 4 4 5 14 18 16 15 Atletico Rafaela 13 4 3 6 16 17 15 16 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 3 5 13 15 15 17 Racing Club 13 4 3 6 13 16 15 18 Godoy Cruz 13 1 7 5 7 14 10 19 Banfield 13 2 4 7 12 24 10 20 Olimpo 13 2 1 10 13 26 7 1: Copa Libertadores