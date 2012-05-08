May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Argentine championship on Monday
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Atletico Belgrano 0
Sunday, May 6
Atletico Rafaela 2 Boca Juniors 2
All Boys 0 San Lorenzo 0
Godoy Cruz 0 Lanus 1
Olimpo 1 Newell's Old Boys 2
Racing Club 2 Estudiantes 0
Saturday, May 5
Tigre 4 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 2
Arsenal 3 Independiente 1
Friday, May 4
Banfield 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 13 7 4 2 23 13 25
-------------------------
2 Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 2 17 9 25
3 Tigre 13 7 3 3 18 9 24
4 Arsenal 13 6 4 3 15 11 22
5 All Boys 13 5 6 2 11 9 21
6 Velez Sarsfield 12 5 5 2 17 10 20
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 5 3 17 14 20
8 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18
9 Lanus 13 5 2 6 13 12 17
10 Independiente 13 5 2 6 18 19 17
11 San Lorenzo 13 4 5 4 14 15 17
12 Atletico Belgrano 13 4 5 4 11 14 17
13 Argentinos Juniors 13 4 4 5 11 10 16
14 Estudiantes 13 4 4 5 14 18 16
15 Atletico Rafaela 13 4 3 6 16 17 15
16 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 3 5 13 15 15
17 Racing Club 13 4 3 6 13 16 15
18 Godoy Cruz 13 1 7 5 7 14 10
19 Banfield 13 2 4 7 12 24 10
20 Olimpo 13 2 1 10 13 26 7
1: Copa Libertadores