March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 6
Huracan 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
2 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
4 River Plate 3 2 1 0 8 4 7
5 Argentinos Juniors 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
5 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
7 Independiente 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
8 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
9 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
9 Union (Santa Fe) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
11 Lanus 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
12 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
13 Belgrano 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
14 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
15 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
16 Racing Club 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
16 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
18 Huracan 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
19 Defensa y justicia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
20 Temperley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
21 Nueva Chicago 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
23 Sarmiento 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
24 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
25 Quilmes 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
26 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
26 Crucero del Norte 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
28 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
29 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
30 Atletico Rafaela 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (0010)
Nueva Chicago v Godoy Cruz (2000)
Olimpo v Rosario Central (2100)
Aldosivi v Quilmes (2215)
Independiente v Belgrano (2310)
Newell's Old Boys v Crucero del Norte (2330)
Sunday, March 8
Defensa y justicia v Banfield (2000)
Lanus v Arsenal (2000)
Velez Sarsfield v Sarmiento (2000)
River Plate v Union (Santa Fe) (2115)
San Martin (San Juan) v Argentinos Juniors (2215)
Monday, March 9
Colon (Santa Fe) v Boca Juniors (0030)
Temperley v Tigre (2300)
Tuesday, March 10
Estudiantes v San Lorenzo (0010)