March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, March 6 Huracan 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 2 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 3 3 0 0 4 1 9 4 River Plate 3 2 1 0 8 4 7 5 Argentinos Juniors 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 5 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 7 Independiente 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 8 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 9 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 9 Union (Santa Fe) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 11 Lanus 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 12 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 13 Belgrano 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 14 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 15 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 16 Racing Club 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 16 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 18 Huracan 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 19 Defensa y justicia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 20 Temperley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 21 Nueva Chicago 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 22 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 23 Sarmiento 3 0 2 1 4 7 2 24 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 25 Quilmes 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 26 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 26 Crucero del Norte 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 28 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 29 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 30 Atletico Rafaela 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 7 Atletico Rafaela v Racing Club (0010) Nueva Chicago v Godoy Cruz (2000) Olimpo v Rosario Central (2100) Aldosivi v Quilmes (2215) Independiente v Belgrano (2310) Newell's Old Boys v Crucero del Norte (2330) Sunday, March 8 Defensa y justicia v Banfield (2000) Lanus v Arsenal (2000) Velez Sarsfield v Sarmiento (2000) River Plate v Union (Santa Fe) (2115) San Martin (San Juan) v Argentinos Juniors (2215) Monday, March 9 Colon (Santa Fe) v Boca Juniors (0030) Temperley v Tigre (2300) Tuesday, March 10 Estudiantes v San Lorenzo (0010)