March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 7
Nueva Chicago 0 Godoy Cruz 2
Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 3
Friday, March 6
Atletico Rafaela 1 Racing Club 1
Huracan 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 4 4 0 0 7 2 12
2 Boca Juniors 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
-------------------------
3 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
4 River Plate 3 2 1 0 8 4 7
5 Argentinos Juniors 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
5 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
7 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
7 Independiente 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
9 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
10 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
10 Union (Santa Fe) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
12 Lanus 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
13 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
14 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
15 Belgrano 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
16 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
17 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
18 Huracan 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
19 Defensa y justicia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
20 Temperley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
22 Sarmiento 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
23 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
24 Nueva Chicago 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
25 Quilmes 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
26 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
26 Crucero del Norte 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
28 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
29 Olimpo 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
30 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Aldosivi v Quilmes (2215)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Independiente v Belgrano (2310)
Newell's Old Boys v Crucero del Norte (2330)
Sunday, March 8
Defensa y justicia v Banfield (2000)
Lanus v Arsenal (2000)
Velez Sarsfield v Sarmiento (2000)
River Plate v Union (Santa Fe) (2115)
San Martin (San Juan) v Argentinos Juniors (2215)
Monday, March 9
Colon (Santa Fe) v Boca Juniors (0030)
Temperley v Tigre (2300)
Tuesday, March 10
Estudiantes v San Lorenzo (0010)