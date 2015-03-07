March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 7 Nueva Chicago 0 Godoy Cruz 2 Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 3 Friday, March 6 Atletico Rafaela 1 Racing Club 1 Huracan 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosario Central 4 4 0 0 7 2 12 2 Boca Juniors 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 ------------------------- 3 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 4 River Plate 3 2 1 0 8 4 7 5 Argentinos Juniors 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 5 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 7 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 7 Independiente 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 9 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 10 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 10 Union (Santa Fe) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 12 Lanus 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 13 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 14 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 15 Belgrano 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 16 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 17 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 18 Huracan 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 19 Defensa y justicia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 20 Temperley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 21 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 22 Sarmiento 3 0 2 1 4 7 2 23 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 24 Nueva Chicago 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 25 Quilmes 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 26 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 26 Crucero del Norte 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 28 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 29 Olimpo 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 30 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 1-2: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, March 7 Aldosivi v Quilmes (2215) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 7 Independiente v Belgrano (2310) Newell's Old Boys v Crucero del Norte (2330) Sunday, March 8 Defensa y justicia v Banfield (2000) Lanus v Arsenal (2000) Velez Sarsfield v Sarmiento (2000) River Plate v Union (Santa Fe) (2115) San Martin (San Juan) v Argentinos Juniors (2215) Monday, March 9 Colon (Santa Fe) v Boca Juniors (0030) Temperley v Tigre (2300) Tuesday, March 10 Estudiantes v San Lorenzo (0010)