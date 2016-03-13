March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
Estudiantes 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Patronato 1 Rosario Central 0
Temperley 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Saturday, March 12
San Lorenzo 0 Arsenal 2
Banfield 1 Independiente 3
Defensa y Justicia 0 Huracan 2
Olimpo 2 Belgrano 0
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Tigre 0
Friday, March 11
Newell's Old Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Racing Club 2 Lanus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 13 6 14
2 Godoy Cruz 6 4 1 1 13 7 13
3 Arsenal 7 4 1 2 10 5 13
4 San Lorenzo 7 3 3 1 10 8 12
5 Independiente 7 3 2 2 10 7 11
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 3 1 3 8 10 10
7 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 0 3 9 7 9
8 Patronato 7 2 3 2 10 11 9
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 0 3 11 14 9
10 River Plate 6 2 2 2 12 9 8
11 Belgrano 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
12 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 6 10 7
13 Banfield 7 1 3 3 9 12 6
14 Quilmes 6 0 4 2 9 15 4
15 Sarmiento 6 1 1 4 5 12 4
Zone B
1 Lanus 7 5 1 1 11 5 16
2 Defensa y Justicia 7 4 1 2 18 8 13
3 Estudiantes 7 4 1 2 11 5 13
4 San Martin (San Juan) 7 3 3 1 10 8 12
5 Atletico Tucuman 6 4 0 2 8 7 12
6 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 13 14 11
7 Temperley 7 2 3 2 5 5 9
8 Boca Juniors 6 2 2 2 5 3 8
9 Huracan 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
10 Aldosivi 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
11 Union (Santa Fe) 6 1 3 2 10 12 6
12 Tigre 6 1 2 3 7 7 5
13 Newell's Old Boys 7 1 2 4 9 13 5
14 Atletico Rafaela 7 1 1 5 4 13 4
15 Argentinos Juniors 6 0 2 4 5 16 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Atletico Tucuman v Aldosivi (2300)
Colon (Santa Fe) v River Plate (2300)
Monday, March 14
Sarmiento v Godoy Cruz (2200)
Tuesday, March 15
Boca Juniors v Union (Santa Fe) (0000)