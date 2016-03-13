March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Estudiantes 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Patronato 1 Rosario Central 0 Temperley 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Saturday, March 12 San Lorenzo 0 Arsenal 2 Banfield 1 Independiente 3 Defensa y Justicia 0 Huracan 2 Olimpo 2 Belgrano 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Tigre 0 Friday, March 11 Newell's Old Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Racing Club 2 Lanus 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 13 6 14 2 Godoy Cruz 6 4 1 1 13 7 13 3 Arsenal 7 4 1 2 10 5 13 4 San Lorenzo 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 5 Independiente 7 3 2 2 10 7 11 6 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 3 1 3 8 10 10 7 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 8 Patronato 7 2 3 2 10 11 9 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 0 3 11 14 9 10 River Plate 6 2 2 2 12 9 8 11 Belgrano 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 12 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 13 Banfield 7 1 3 3 9 12 6 14 Quilmes 6 0 4 2 9 15 4 15 Sarmiento 6 1 1 4 5 12 4 Zone B 1 Lanus 7 5 1 1 11 5 16 2 Defensa y Justicia 7 4 1 2 18 8 13 3 Estudiantes 7 4 1 2 11 5 13 4 San Martin (San Juan) 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 5 Atletico Tucuman 6 4 0 2 8 7 12 6 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 13 14 11 7 Temperley 7 2 3 2 5 5 9 8 Boca Juniors 6 2 2 2 5 3 8 9 Huracan 4 2 1 1 4 2 7 10 Aldosivi 5 2 1 2 8 9 7 11 Union (Santa Fe) 6 1 3 2 10 12 6 12 Tigre 6 1 2 3 7 7 5 13 Newell's Old Boys 7 1 2 4 9 13 5 14 Atletico Rafaela 7 1 1 5 4 13 4 15 Argentinos Juniors 6 0 2 4 5 16 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 13 Atletico Tucuman v Aldosivi (2300) Colon (Santa Fe) v River Plate (2300) Monday, March 14 Sarmiento v Godoy Cruz (2200) Tuesday, March 15 Boca Juniors v Union (Santa Fe) (0000)