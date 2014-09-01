Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 1
Lanus 1 Olimpo 1
Sunday, August 31
San Lorenzo 1 River Plate 3
Atletico Belgrano 3 Atletico Rafaela 0
Boca Juniors 3 Velez Sarsfield 1
Independiente 2 Racing Club 1
Saturday, August 30
Newell's Old Boys 1 Estudiantes 0
Defensa y justicia 1 Rosario Central 3
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 5 4 1 0 13 2 13
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 5 4 0 1 9 4 12
3 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 9 6 11
4 Rosario Central 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
5 Independiente 5 3 0 2 7 7 9
6 Racing Club 5 3 0 2 7 7 9
7 Lanus 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
8 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
9 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 1 3 1 5 4 6
10 Estudiantes 5 2 0 3 6 6 6
11 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
12 Banfield 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
13 Atletico Rafaela 5 2 0 3 7 10 6
14 Boca Juniors 5 2 0 3 5 8 6
15 Atletico Belgrano 5 1 2 2 6 5 5
16 Olimpo 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
17 Defensa y justicia 5 1 1 3 6 12 4
18 Tigre 4 1 0 3 5 4 3
19 San Lorenzo 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
20 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 4 9 2
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 1
Arsenal v Banfield (2215)
Tuesday, September 2
Tigre v Quilmes (0030)