Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 11 Boca Juniors 3 Belgrano 0 Estudiantes 1 Sarmiento 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Tigre 0 Velez Sarsfield 2 Rosario Central 0 Saturday, September 10 Independiente 2 Godoy Cruz 0 Banfield 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 San Lorenzo 2 Olimpo 0 Lanus 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Racing Club 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Aldosivi 0 Friday, September 9 Huracan 1 Quilmes 1 Patronato 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 Independiente 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 4 Newell's Old Boys 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 5 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 6 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 8 Lanus 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 8 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 10 River Plate 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 ------------------------- 11 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 12 Atletico Tucuman 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 12 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 14 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 15 Sarmiento 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 16 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 17 Talleres 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 18 Huracan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 18 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 20 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 21 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 22 Defensa y Justicia 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 22 Rosario Central 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 24 Aldosivi 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 25 Banfield 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 26 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 26 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 28 Patronato 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 29 Belgrano 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 29 Tigre 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 11 Talleres v River Plate (2300) Monday, September 12 Arsenal v Atletico Tucuman (2200) Tuesday, September 13 Atletico Rafaela v Temperley (0015)