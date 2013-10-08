Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, October 7
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Rosario Central 2 Lanus 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Arsenal 1
Godoy Cruz 2 All Boys 0
Sunday, October 6
Racing Club 0 Atletico Rafaela 1
River Plate 0 Boca Juniors 1
Saturday, October 5
San Lorenzo 0 Tigre 0
Olimpo 1 Estudiantes 1
Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 2
Friday, October 4
Argentinos Juniors 1 Atletico Belgrano 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 10 7 2 1 16 7 23
2 San Lorenzo 10 6 2 2 15 7 20
3 Arsenal 10 5 5 0 11 4 20
4 Boca Juniors 10 6 1 3 13 11 19
5 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 5 2 3 11 12 17
6 Atletico Rafaela 10 5 1 4 13 14 16
7 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 3 3 16 12 15
8 Godoy Cruz 10 4 3 3 8 4 15
9 River Plate 10 4 2 4 8 6 14
10 Argentinos Juniors 10 4 2 4 9 12 14
11 Lanus 10 3 4 3 14 7 13
12 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 4 3 12 10 13
13 Estudiantes 10 2 7 1 9 7 13
14 Tigre 10 3 2 5 7 10 11
15 Rosario Central 10 3 2 5 9 13 11
16 All Boys 10 2 4 4 9 9 10
17 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 3 1 6 6 11 10
18 Quilmes 10 3 1 6 5 14 10
19 Olimpo 10 1 4 5 9 15 7
20 Racing Club 10 0 2 8 3 18 2