Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday Monday, October 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Rosario Central 2 Lanus 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Arsenal 1 Godoy Cruz 2 All Boys 0 Sunday, October 6 Racing Club 0 Atletico Rafaela 1 River Plate 0 Boca Juniors 1 Saturday, October 5 San Lorenzo 0 Tigre 0 Olimpo 1 Estudiantes 1 Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Friday, October 4 Argentinos Juniors 1 Atletico Belgrano 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 10 7 2 1 16 7 23 2 San Lorenzo 10 6 2 2 15 7 20 3 Arsenal 10 5 5 0 11 4 20 4 Boca Juniors 10 6 1 3 13 11 19 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 5 2 3 11 12 17 6 Atletico Rafaela 10 5 1 4 13 14 16 7 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 3 3 16 12 15 8 Godoy Cruz 10 4 3 3 8 4 15 9 River Plate 10 4 2 4 8 6 14 10 Argentinos Juniors 10 4 2 4 9 12 14 11 Lanus 10 3 4 3 14 7 13 12 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 4 3 12 10 13 13 Estudiantes 10 2 7 1 9 7 13 14 Tigre 10 3 2 5 7 10 11 15 Rosario Central 10 3 2 5 9 13 11 16 All Boys 10 2 4 4 9 9 10 17 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 3 1 6 6 11 10 18 Quilmes 10 3 1 6 5 14 10 19 Olimpo 10 1 4 5 9 15 7 20 Racing Club 10 0 2 8 3 18 2