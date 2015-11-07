Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 7
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Defensa y Justicia 1 Godoy Cruz 1
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Arsenal 0
Friday, November 6
Lanus 2 Sarmiento 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Boca Juniors 29 20 4 5 48 23 64
2 San Lorenzo 29 17 7 5 43 20 58
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 29 15 11 3 44 25 56
4 Racing Club 29 16 8 5 40 23 56
5 Independiente 29 13 12 4 43 22 51
6 Belgrano 29 14 8 7 32 22 50
7 River Plate 29 13 10 6 46 31 49
8 Estudiantes 29 13 9 7 32 28 48
9 Banfield 29 13 8 8 36 31 47
10 Tigre 29 12 9 8 32 25 45
11 Quilmes 29 13 6 10 37 35 45
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 30 12 8 10 41 38 44
13 Lanus 30 10 12 8 33 29 42
14 Union (Santa Fe) 29 9 14 6 38 35 41
15 San Martin (San Juan) 30 8 13 9 32 34 37
16 Aldosivi 29 10 7 12 35 40 37
17 Newell's Old Boys 29 9 10 10 25 30 37
18 Olimpo 29 8 12 9 22 24 36
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 30 7 13 10 26 31 34
20 Defensa y Justicia 30 8 8 14 27 31 32
21 Godoy Cruz 30 8 8 14 32 40 32
22 Argentinos Juniors 29 8 8 13 30 38 32
23 Sarmiento 30 7 9 14 24 34 30
24 Huracan 29 6 11 12 28 36 29
25 Velez Sarsfield 29 7 8 14 27 36 29
26 Temperley 29 6 11 12 19 29 29
27 Arsenal 30 7 6 17 25 44 27
28 Nueva Chicago 29 6 8 15 27 37 26
29 Atletico Rafaela 29 4 11 14 29 50 23
30 Crucero del Norte 29 3 5 21 21 53 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 7
Estudiantes v Union (Santa Fe) (2330)
Olimpo v Banfield (2330)
Sunday, November 8
River Plate v Newell's Old Boys (1900)
Atletico Rafaela v San Lorenzo (2115)
Rosario Central v Boca Juniors (2115)
Tigre v Racing Club (2115)
Monday, November 9
Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (0030)
Huracan v Belgrano (1830)
Nueva Chicago v Quilmes (1830)
Temperley v Argentinos Juniors (1830)
Crucero del Norte v Aldosivi (2310)