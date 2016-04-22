April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, April 22 Atletico Rafaela 3 Patronato 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 11 6 3 2 20 11 21 2 San Lorenzo 11 6 3 2 16 14 21 3 Arsenal 11 6 2 3 18 10 20 4 Independiente 11 5 4 2 14 8 19 5 Rosario Central 11 5 3 3 18 12 18 6 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 5 2 4 12 15 17 7 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 0 6 17 19 15 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 2 5 18 22 14 9 River Plate 11 3 4 4 18 18 13 10 Patronato 12 3 4 5 16 21 13 11 Belgrano 11 3 2 6 17 19 11 12 Banfield 11 2 5 4 13 16 11 13 Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 8 15 10 14 Quilmes 11 2 4 5 15 23 10 15 Olimpo 11 2 3 6 7 13 9 Zone B 1 Lanus 11 9 1 1 21 6 28 2 Estudiantes 11 8 1 2 21 9 25 3 Atletico Tucuman 11 7 1 3 19 13 22 4 Huracan 11 6 2 3 17 11 20 5 Boca Juniors 11 5 2 4 14 9 17 6 Defensa y Justicia 11 5 1 5 22 15 16 7 Racing Club 11 4 4 3 25 24 16 8 San Martin (San Juan) 11 4 4 3 17 16 16 9 Union (Santa Fe) 11 3 4 4 16 19 13 10 Aldosivi 11 3 4 4 15 20 13 11 Temperley 11 3 3 5 11 14 12 12 Newell's Old Boys 11 2 5 4 14 17 11 13 Tigre 11 2 4 5 16 16 10 14 Atletico Rafaela 12 2 2 8 12 26 8 15 Argentinos Juniors 11 0 5 6 7 23 5 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 23 Olimpo v Aldosivi (0015) Velez Sarsfield v Argentinos Juniors (0015) Union (Santa Fe) v Colon (Santa Fe) (1700) Arsenal v Defensa y Justicia (1715) San Lorenzo v Huracan (1915) Godoy Cruz v San Martin (San Juan) (1930) Lanus v Banfield (2130) Gimnasia-La Plata v Estudiantes (2345) Sunday, April 24 Newell's Old Boys v Rosario Central (1700) Boca Juniors v River Plate (1915) Racing Club v Independiente (2145) Belgrano v Atletico Tucuman (2300) Monday, April 25 Tigre v Sarmiento (2200) Tuesday, April 26 Quilmes v Temperley (0015)