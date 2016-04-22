April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Friday, April 22
Atletico Rafaela 3 Patronato 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 11 6 3 2 20 11 21
2 San Lorenzo 11 6 3 2 16 14 21
3 Arsenal 11 6 2 3 18 10 20
4 Independiente 11 5 4 2 14 8 19
5 Rosario Central 11 5 3 3 18 12 18
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 5 2 4 12 15 17
7 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 0 6 17 19 15
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 2 5 18 22 14
9 River Plate 11 3 4 4 18 18 13
10 Patronato 12 3 4 5 16 21 13
11 Belgrano 11 3 2 6 17 19 11
12 Banfield 11 2 5 4 13 16 11
13 Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 8 15 10
14 Quilmes 11 2 4 5 15 23 10
15 Olimpo 11 2 3 6 7 13 9
Zone B
1 Lanus 11 9 1 1 21 6 28
2 Estudiantes 11 8 1 2 21 9 25
3 Atletico Tucuman 11 7 1 3 19 13 22
4 Huracan 11 6 2 3 17 11 20
5 Boca Juniors 11 5 2 4 14 9 17
6 Defensa y Justicia 11 5 1 5 22 15 16
7 Racing Club 11 4 4 3 25 24 16
8 San Martin (San Juan) 11 4 4 3 17 16 16
9 Union (Santa Fe) 11 3 4 4 16 19 13
10 Aldosivi 11 3 4 4 15 20 13
11 Temperley 11 3 3 5 11 14 12
12 Newell's Old Boys 11 2 5 4 14 17 11
13 Tigre 11 2 4 5 16 16 10
14 Atletico Rafaela 12 2 2 8 12 26 8
15 Argentinos Juniors 11 0 5 6 7 23 5
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 23
Olimpo v Aldosivi (0015)
Velez Sarsfield v Argentinos Juniors (0015)
Union (Santa Fe) v Colon (Santa Fe) (1700)
Arsenal v Defensa y Justicia (1715)
San Lorenzo v Huracan (1915)
Godoy Cruz v San Martin (San Juan) (1930)
Lanus v Banfield (2130)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Estudiantes (2345)
Sunday, April 24
Newell's Old Boys v Rosario Central (1700)
Boca Juniors v River Plate (1915)
Racing Club v Independiente (2145)
Belgrano v Atletico Tucuman (2300)
Monday, April 25
Tigre v Sarmiento (2200)
Tuesday, April 26
Quilmes v Temperley (0015)