April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Banfield 1 Lanus 2
Boca Juniors 0 Nueva Chicago 0
Olimpo 0 Defensa y justicia 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Sarmiento 1
Saturday, April 11
Racing Club 2 Huracan 0
San Lorenzo 1 Independiente 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 4 Aldosivi 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Velez Sarsfield 2
Rosario Central 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Friday, April 10
Temperley 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Crucero del Norte 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 9 7 0 2 16 5 21
2 Boca Juniors 9 6 3 0 15 4 21
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 9 6 3 0 15 8 21
4 River Plate 8 5 3 0 18 11 18
5 Racing Club 9 4 4 1 13 6 16
6 Belgrano 8 5 1 2 13 7 16
7 Banfield 9 5 1 3 13 9 16
8 Lanus 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
9 Newell's Old Boys 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
10 Independiente 9 3 4 2 15 11 13
11 Argentinos Juniors 8 3 4 1 8 8 13
12 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
13 Sarmiento 9 3 3 3 14 14 12
14 Tigre 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
15 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 5 2 11 12 11
16 Estudiantes 8 3 2 3 10 12 11
17 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 4 3 11 12 10
18 Defensa y justicia 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
19 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
20 Aldosivi 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
20 Quilmes 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
22 Temperley 9 2 3 4 6 9 9
23 Godoy Cruz 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
24 Huracan 9 2 1 6 8 12 7
25 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 1 4 4 6 12 7
26 Crucero del Norte 9 1 3 5 5 11 6
27 Olimpo 9 0 5 4 2 8 5
28 Atletico Rafaela 9 0 5 4 6 13 5
29 Nueva Chicago 9 0 4 5 7 14 4
30 Arsenal 7 0 3 4 5 12 3
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 13
Argentinos Juniors v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (1900)
Tigre v Estudiantes (2310)
Tuesday, April 14
Belgrano v Quilmes (0010)