June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 1
Godoy Cruz 3 Arsenal 0
Independiente 0 Estudiantes 0
Friday, May 31
Quilmes 1 Racing Club 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 15 10 2 3 31 18 32
2 River Plate 15 8 5 2 22 13 29
3 Lanus 15 7 7 1 19 9 28
4 Godoy Cruz 16 7 6 3 22 14 27
5 San Lorenzo 15 7 5 3 22 13 26
6 Arsenal 16 7 5 4 20 19 26
7 Quilmes 16 6 6 4 23 19 24
8 Atletico Rafaela 15 5 6 4 18 16 21
9 Independiente 16 5 6 5 14 13 21
10 Atletico Belgrano 15 4 8 3 13 10 20
11 Racing Club 16 5 5 6 18 17 20
12 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 3 7 17 25 18
13 San Martin (San Juan) 15 4 5 6 23 24 17
14 Tigre 15 5 2 8 18 24 17
15 Estudiantes 16 3 7 6 12 16 16
16 All Boys 15 4 4 7 13 18 16
17 Velez Sarsfield 15 3 5 7 14 17 14
18 Union (Santa Fe) 15 2 7 6 15 22 13
19 Boca Juniors 15 2 7 6 10 25 13
20 Argentinos Juniors 15 1 5 9 8 20 8
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 1
Atletico Rafaela v San Lorenzo (2315)
Sunday, June 2
Union (Santa Fe) v Colon (Santa Fe) (1400)
Lanus v Atletico Belgrano (1910)
Boca Juniors v Velez Sarsfield (2100)
Monday, June 3
Argentinos Juniors v River Plate (0030)
Tigre v San Martin (San Juan) (2100)
All Boys v Newell's Old Boys (2315)