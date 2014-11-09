Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Boca Juniors 2 Tigre 0
Estudiantes 1 Rosario Central 0
Racing Club 1 Banfield 0
Saturday, November 8
Independiente 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Atletico Rafaela 3 Godoy Cruz 4
Belgrano 3 Defensa y justicia 0
Olimpo 2 Quilmes 1
Friday, November 7
Lanus 3 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 13 9 4 0 28 7 31
-------------------------
2 Lanus 14 9 3 2 23 14 30
3 Racing Club 15 9 2 4 24 16 29
4 Independiente 14 8 2 4 24 20 26
5 Boca Juniors 15 8 2 5 19 17 26
6 Estudiantes 14 7 2 5 17 16 23
7 Atletico Rafaela 15 6 4 5 20 18 22
8 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 2 6 17 15 20
9 Belgrano 15 5 4 6 19 20 19
10 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 6 3 14 16 18
11 Arsenal 14 5 3 6 15 18 18
12 Tigre 14 5 2 7 19 18 17
13 San Lorenzo 14 5 2 7 15 17 17
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 4 5 6 10 12 17
15 Godoy Cruz 15 4 5 6 26 33 17
16 Banfield 15 4 4 7 17 17 16
17 Rosario Central 15 5 1 9 17 22 16
18 Olimpo 15 3 4 8 10 20 13
19 Quilmes 15 2 6 7 16 23 12
20 Defensa y justicia 14 3 3 8 16 27 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 10
Velez Sarsfield v River Plate (0030)
Newell's Old Boys v San Lorenzo (2330)