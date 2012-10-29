Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 29
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Sunday, October 28
Atletico Belgrano 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Lanus 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
River Plate 2 Boca Juniors 2
Saturday, October 27
Velez Sarsfield 1 Racing Club 0
Estudiantes 0 All Boys 1
Newell's Old Boys 2 Arsenal 1
San Lorenzo 2 Quilmes 2
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Atletico Rafaela 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 12 7 5 0 13 5 26
2 Velez Sarsfield 12 7 2 3 16 9 23
3 Atletico Belgrano 12 6 4 2 14 8 22
4 Racing Club 12 6 3 3 15 6 21
5 Lanus 12 6 2 4 13 7 20
6 Boca Juniors 12 5 4 3 16 16 19
7 Godoy Cruz 12 5 3 4 10 13 18
8 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 9 10 17
9 River Plate 12 4 4 4 21 14 16
10 Atletico Rafaela 12 4 4 4 16 15 16
11 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 4 4 16 16 16
12 All Boys 12 4 4 4 15 15 16
13 Quilmes 12 3 6 3 13 14 15
14 Arsenal 12 4 3 5 10 16 15
15 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 1 7 16 17 13
16 Independiente 11 3 4 4 9 11 13
17 Argentinos Juniors 12 3 4 5 13 19 13
18 San Lorenzo 12 2 6 4 8 13 12
19 Tigre 11 0 6 5 9 17 6
20 Union (Santa Fe) 12 0 3 9 9 20 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 29
Independiente v Tigre (2310) Postponed