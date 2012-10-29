Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, October 29 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Sunday, October 28 Atletico Belgrano 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Lanus 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 River Plate 2 Boca Juniors 2 Saturday, October 27 Velez Sarsfield 1 Racing Club 0 Estudiantes 0 All Boys 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Arsenal 1 San Lorenzo 2 Quilmes 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 12 7 5 0 13 5 26 2 Velez Sarsfield 12 7 2 3 16 9 23 3 Atletico Belgrano 12 6 4 2 14 8 22 4 Racing Club 12 6 3 3 15 6 21 5 Lanus 12 6 2 4 13 7 20 6 Boca Juniors 12 5 4 3 16 16 19 7 Godoy Cruz 12 5 3 4 10 13 18 8 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 9 10 17 9 River Plate 12 4 4 4 21 14 16 10 Atletico Rafaela 12 4 4 4 16 15 16 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 4 4 16 16 16 12 All Boys 12 4 4 4 15 15 16 13 Quilmes 12 3 6 3 13 14 15 14 Arsenal 12 4 3 5 10 16 15 15 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 1 7 16 17 13 16 Independiente 11 3 4 4 9 11 13 17 Argentinos Juniors 12 3 4 5 13 19 13 18 San Lorenzo 12 2 6 4 8 13 12 19 Tigre 11 0 6 5 9 17 6 20 Union (Santa Fe) 12 0 3 9 9 20 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 29 Independiente v Tigre (2310) Postponed