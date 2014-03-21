March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Friday
Friday, March 21
Olimpo 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 3 1 8 5 15
-------------------------
2 Estudiantes 8 4 3 1 6 3 15
3 San Lorenzo 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
4 Olimpo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14
5 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
6 Lanus 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
7 Newell's Old Boys 8 3 3 2 11 7 12
8 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
9 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 3 3 12 11 12
10 All Boys 8 3 3 2 8 9 12
11 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11
12 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 5 1 13 13 11
13 River Plate 8 3 2 3 8 9 11
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 3 3 9 8 9
15 Tigre 8 1 6 1 2 2 9
16 Rosario Central 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
17 Argentinos Juniors 8 2 3 3 5 7 9
18 Arsenal 8 2 1 5 7 11 7
19 Quilmes 8 2 0 6 4 9 6
20 Racing Club 8 1 1 6 6 11 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 21
Colon (Santa Fe) v Tigre (2330)
Saturday, March 22
Racing Club v Atletico Belgrano (2000)
Argentinos Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (2110)
Rosario Central v All Boys (2200)
Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes (2330)
Sunday, March 23
Godoy Cruz v Arsenal (1800)
Gimnasia-La Plata v San Lorenzo (2000)
River Plate v Lanus (2115)
Monday, March 24
Quilmes v Boca Juniors (0030)