March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Friday Friday, March 21 Olimpo 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 3 1 8 5 15 ------------------------- 2 Estudiantes 8 4 3 1 6 3 15 3 San Lorenzo 8 4 2 2 7 5 14 4 Olimpo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14 5 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 1 3 14 12 13 6 Lanus 8 4 1 3 10 11 13 7 Newell's Old Boys 8 3 3 2 11 7 12 8 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 9 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 3 3 12 11 12 10 All Boys 8 3 3 2 8 9 12 11 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11 12 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 5 1 13 13 11 13 River Plate 8 3 2 3 8 9 11 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 3 3 9 8 9 15 Tigre 8 1 6 1 2 2 9 16 Rosario Central 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 17 Argentinos Juniors 8 2 3 3 5 7 9 18 Arsenal 8 2 1 5 7 11 7 19 Quilmes 8 2 0 6 4 9 6 20 Racing Club 8 1 1 6 6 11 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 21 Colon (Santa Fe) v Tigre (2330) Saturday, March 22 Racing Club v Atletico Belgrano (2000) Argentinos Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (2110) Rosario Central v All Boys (2200) Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes (2330) Sunday, March 23 Godoy Cruz v Arsenal (1800) Gimnasia-La Plata v San Lorenzo (2000) River Plate v Lanus (2115) Monday, March 24 Quilmes v Boca Juniors (0030)