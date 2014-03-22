March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday Saturday, March 22 Argentinos Juniors 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Racing Club 2 Atletico Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 2 All Boys 0 Friday, March 21 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 0 Olimpo 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 5 3 1 9 5 18 ------------------------- 2 Estudiantes 8 4 3 1 6 3 15 3 San Lorenzo 8 4 2 2 7 5 14 4 Olimpo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14 5 Newell's Old Boys 9 3 4 2 11 7 13 6 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 1 3 14 12 13 7 Lanus 8 4 1 3 10 11 13 8 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 9 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 3 3 12 11 12 10 Rosario Central 9 3 3 3 10 10 12 11 All Boys 9 3 3 3 8 11 12 12 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11 13 River Plate 8 3 2 3 8 9 11 14 Atletico Belgrano 9 2 5 2 13 15 11 15 Argentinos Juniors 9 2 4 3 5 7 10 16 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 3 3 9 8 9 17 Tigre 9 1 6 2 2 3 9 18 Racing Club 9 2 1 6 8 11 7 19 Arsenal 8 2 1 5 7 11 7 20 Quilmes 8 2 0 6 4 9 6 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, March 22 Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes (2330) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 23 Godoy Cruz v Arsenal (1800) Gimnasia-La Plata v San Lorenzo (2000) River Plate v Lanus (2115) Monday, March 24 Quilmes v Boca Juniors (0030)