March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 22
Argentinos Juniors 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Racing Club 2 Atletico Belgrano 0
Rosario Central 2 All Boys 0
Friday, March 21
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 0
Olimpo 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 5 3 1 9 5 18
-------------------------
2 Estudiantes 8 4 3 1 6 3 15
3 San Lorenzo 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
4 Olimpo 9 4 2 3 8 7 14
5 Newell's Old Boys 9 3 4 2 11 7 13
6 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
7 Lanus 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
8 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
9 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 3 3 12 11 12
10 Rosario Central 9 3 3 3 10 10 12
11 All Boys 9 3 3 3 8 11 12
12 Boca Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11
13 River Plate 8 3 2 3 8 9 11
14 Atletico Belgrano 9 2 5 2 13 15 11
15 Argentinos Juniors 9 2 4 3 5 7 10
16 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 3 3 9 8 9
17 Tigre 9 1 6 2 2 3 9
18 Racing Club 9 2 1 6 8 11 7
19 Arsenal 8 2 1 5 7 11 7
20 Quilmes 8 2 0 6 4 9 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, March 22
Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes (2330)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 23
Godoy Cruz v Arsenal (1800)
Gimnasia-La Plata v San Lorenzo (2000)
River Plate v Lanus (2115)
Monday, March 24
Quilmes v Boca Juniors (0030)