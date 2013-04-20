April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 20
All Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Newell's Old Boys 3
Friday, April 19
Racing Club 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 10 7 1 2 19 11 22
2 Lanus 9 6 3 0 15 4 21
3 River Plate 9 5 2 2 11 8 17
4 Arsenal 9 4 4 1 11 8 16
5 Godoy Cruz 9 4 4 1 9 6 16
6 Racing Club 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
7 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 4 2 13 9 13
8 Quilmes 9 3 4 2 15 13 13
9 Atletico Belgrano 9 3 4 2 9 7 13
10 All Boys 10 3 3 4 12 11 12
11 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 3 3 4 14 18 12
12 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 4 3 9 11 10
13 San Lorenzo 9 2 4 3 6 8 10
14 Tigre 9 3 1 5 13 16 10
15 Velez Sarsfield 10 2 3 5 8 10 9
16 Independiente 9 2 3 4 6 9 9
17 San Martin (San Juan) 10 1 5 4 13 16 8
18 Boca Juniors 9 1 5 3 8 16 8
19 Argentinos Juniors 9 1 4 4 4 9 7
20 Estudiantes 9 0 4 5 8 15 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 20
Quilmes v Estudiantes (2315)
Sunday, April 21
Atletico Rafaela v Independiente (1910)
Arsenal v San Lorenzo (2110)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Belgrano (2110)
Godoy Cruz v River Plate (2315)
Monday, April 22
Union (Santa Fe) v Lanus (1900)
Tigre v Argentinos Juniors (2330)