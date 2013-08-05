Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 4
Rosario Central 2 Quilmes 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 River Plate 0
Lanus 3 Atletico Belgrano 0
San Lorenzo 2 Olimpo 1
Saturday, August 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Racing Club 1
All Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Tigre 1 Velez Sarsfield 2
Friday, August 2
Arsenal 1 Estudiantes 1
Godoy Cruz 3 Argentinos Juniors 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Estudiantes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Tigre 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 River Plate 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 3 0