April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Argentine championship matches on Saturday:
Independiente 2 Atletico Rafaela 0
Tigre 1 Argentinos Juniors 2
Olimpo 2 Banfield 5
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Played Friday:
Lanus 0 Atletico Belgrano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
-------------------------
2 Boca Juniors 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
3 Tigre 8 4 2 2 10 5 14
4 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 1 2 7 5 13
5 Velez Sarsfield 7 3 3 1 12 7 12
6 Arsenal 7 3 3 1 7 5 12
7 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 5 1 11 7 11
8 Argentinos Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11
9 Atletico Belgrano 8 3 2 3 7 9 11
10 All Boys 7 2 4 1 4 4 10
11 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 2 3 2 9 9 9
12 Independiente 8 3 0 5 10 14 9
13 Racing Club 7 2 2 3 7 6 8
14 San Martin (San Juan) 7 2 2 3 7 8 8
15 Godoy Cruz 8 1 5 2 6 8 8
16 San Lorenzo 7 2 2 3 7 11 8
17 Banfield 8 2 2 4 8 14 8
18 Lanus 8 2 1 5 8 10 7
19 Atletico Rafaela 8 2 1 5 8 11 7
20 Olimpo 8 2 1 5 10 17 7
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday
All Boys v Arsenal (1800)
San Lorenzo v Velez Sarsfield (1800)
Newell's Old Boys v Racing Club (2015)
San Martin (San Juan) v Colon (Santa Fe) (2015)
Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (2230)