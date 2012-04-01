April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday:

Independiente 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Tigre 1 Argentinos Juniors 2 Olimpo 2 Banfield 5 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Played Friday: Lanus 0 Atletico Belgrano 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 7 4 3 0 9 4 15 ------------------------- 2 Boca Juniors 7 4 2 1 13 7 14 3 Tigre 8 4 2 2 10 5 14 4 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 1 2 7 5 13 5 Velez Sarsfield 7 3 3 1 12 7 12 6 Arsenal 7 3 3 1 7 5 12 7 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 5 1 11 7 11 8 Argentinos Juniors 8 3 2 3 8 7 11 9 Atletico Belgrano 8 3 2 3 7 9 11 10 All Boys 7 2 4 1 4 4 10 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 2 3 2 9 9 9 12 Independiente 8 3 0 5 10 14 9 13 Racing Club 7 2 2 3 7 6 8 14 San Martin (San Juan) 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 15 Godoy Cruz 8 1 5 2 6 8 8 16 San Lorenzo 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 17 Banfield 8 2 2 4 8 14 8 18 Lanus 8 2 1 5 8 10 7 19 Atletico Rafaela 8 2 1 5 8 11 7 20 Olimpo 8 2 1 5 10 17 7 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday All Boys v Arsenal (1800) San Lorenzo v Velez Sarsfield (1800) Newell's Old Boys v Racing Club (2015) San Martin (San Juan) v Colon (Santa Fe) (2015) Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (2230)