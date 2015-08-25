Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 24
Defensa y justicia 4 Aldosivi 0
Temperley 0 Sarmiento 0
Sunday, August 23
Estudiantes 2 River Plate 1
Boca Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Crucero del Norte 0 Nueva Chicago 1
Huracan 0 Lanus 0
Rosario Central 3 Belgrano 1
Tigre 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Saturday, August 22
Argentinos Juniors 2 San Lorenzo 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Olimpo 0 Quilmes 1
Racing Club 2 Arsenal 1
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Independiente 1
Friday, August 21
Atletico Rafaela 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Banfield 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 21 14 4 3 34 13 46
2 Boca Juniors 21 14 4 3 36 17 46
-------------------------
3 Racing Club 21 11 7 3 28 16 40
4 Rosario Central 21 10 9 2 30 20 39
5 River Plate 20 10 7 3 37 22 37
6 Belgrano 21 11 4 6 25 17 37
7 Independiente 21 9 9 3 28 17 36
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 21 10 5 6 31 23 35
9 Banfield 21 10 5 6 29 22 35
10 Tigre 21 9 7 5 21 16 34
11 Estudiantes 21 9 7 5 21 20 34
12 Lanus 21 7 9 5 23 19 30
13 Union (Santa Fe) 21 7 9 5 33 31 30
14 San Martin (San Juan) 21 6 11 4 26 24 29
15 Quilmes 21 8 4 9 26 28 28
16 Newell's Old Boys 21 6 8 7 19 22 26
17 Temperley 21 5 9 7 14 16 24
18 Aldosivi 21 6 5 10 24 33 23
19 Velez Sarsfield 21 5 7 9 22 25 22
20 Argentinos Juniors 21 5 7 9 20 28 22
21 Godoy Cruz 21 5 7 9 18 26 22
22 Defensa y justicia 20 5 6 9 21 23 21
23 Sarmiento 21 4 9 8 18 23 21
24 Olimpo 21 4 9 8 14 19 21
25 Colon (Santa Fe) 21 3 11 7 17 25 20
26 Huracan 21 4 7 10 21 30 19
27 Atletico Rafaela 21 3 8 10 21 36 17
28 Nueva Chicago 21 2 8 11 12 25 14
29 Crucero del Norte 21 3 5 13 19 33 14
30 Arsenal 21 3 5 13 16 35 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores