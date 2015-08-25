Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, August 24 Defensa y justicia 4 Aldosivi 0 Temperley 0 Sarmiento 0 Sunday, August 23 Estudiantes 2 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 0 Crucero del Norte 0 Nueva Chicago 1 Huracan 0 Lanus 0 Rosario Central 3 Belgrano 1 Tigre 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Saturday, August 22 Argentinos Juniors 2 San Lorenzo 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Olimpo 0 Quilmes 1 Racing Club 2 Arsenal 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Independiente 1 Friday, August 21 Atletico Rafaela 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Banfield 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 21 14 4 3 34 13 46 2 Boca Juniors 21 14 4 3 36 17 46 ------------------------- 3 Racing Club 21 11 7 3 28 16 40 4 Rosario Central 21 10 9 2 30 20 39 5 River Plate 20 10 7 3 37 22 37 6 Belgrano 21 11 4 6 25 17 37 7 Independiente 21 9 9 3 28 17 36 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 21 10 5 6 31 23 35 9 Banfield 21 10 5 6 29 22 35 10 Tigre 21 9 7 5 21 16 34 11 Estudiantes 21 9 7 5 21 20 34 12 Lanus 21 7 9 5 23 19 30 13 Union (Santa Fe) 21 7 9 5 33 31 30 14 San Martin (San Juan) 21 6 11 4 26 24 29 15 Quilmes 21 8 4 9 26 28 28 16 Newell's Old Boys 21 6 8 7 19 22 26 17 Temperley 21 5 9 7 14 16 24 18 Aldosivi 21 6 5 10 24 33 23 19 Velez Sarsfield 21 5 7 9 22 25 22 20 Argentinos Juniors 21 5 7 9 20 28 22 21 Godoy Cruz 21 5 7 9 18 26 22 22 Defensa y justicia 20 5 6 9 21 23 21 23 Sarmiento 21 4 9 8 18 23 21 24 Olimpo 21 4 9 8 14 19 21 25 Colon (Santa Fe) 21 3 11 7 17 25 20 26 Huracan 21 4 7 10 21 30 19 27 Atletico Rafaela 21 3 8 10 21 36 17 28 Nueva Chicago 21 2 8 11 12 25 14 29 Crucero del Norte 21 3 5 13 19 33 14 30 Arsenal 21 3 5 13 16 35 14 1-2: Copa Libertadores