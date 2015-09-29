Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 28
Estudiantes 0 Newell's Old Boys 2
Temperley 1 Arsenal 2
Sunday, September 27
Lanus 1 Independiente 1
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Sarmiento 1
Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 0
Defensa y Justicia 0 Quilmes 1
Huracan 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Rosario Central 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Saturday, September 26
Crucero del Norte 0 River Plate 1
Racing Club 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Atletico Rafaela 2 Union (Santa Fe) 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Belgrano 1
Nueva Chicago 3 Aldosivi 1
Tigre 1 San Lorenzo 1
Friday, September 25
Olimpo 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 26 18 4 4 45 20 58
2 San Lorenzo 26 16 6 4 38 16 54
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 26 14 10 2 39 21 52
4 Racing Club 25 13 7 5 32 21 46
5 River Plate 25 12 9 4 44 26 45
6 Independiente 26 11 12 3 36 21 45
7 Belgrano 26 12 7 7 28 20 43
8 Banfield 26 12 7 7 33 27 43
9 Tigre 26 11 9 6 28 21 42
10 Estudiantes 26 11 9 6 26 25 42
11 Quilmes 26 11 6 9 32 30 39
12 Lanus 26 9 11 6 29 23 38
13 Union (Santa Fe) 26 9 11 6 38 35 38
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 26 10 7 9 34 33 37
15 Newell's Old Boys 26 8 9 9 22 24 33
16 San Martin (San Juan) 26 7 11 8 30 31 32
17 Sarmiento 26 7 9 10 22 26 30
18 Aldosivi 26 8 6 12 30 38 30
19 Temperley 26 6 11 9 18 21 29
20 Olimpo 26 6 11 9 17 21 29
21 Argentinos Juniors 26 7 8 11 28 34 29
22 Defensa y Justicia 25 7 6 12 25 28 27
23 Velez Sarsfield 26 6 8 12 25 33 26
24 Huracan 26 5 11 10 24 32 26
25 Godoy Cruz 25 6 7 12 22 33 25
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 26 4 12 10 18 28 24
27 Arsenal 26 6 5 15 22 39 23
28 Atletico Rafaela 26 4 10 12 27 44 22
29 Nueva Chicago 26 3 8 15 18 35 17
30 Crucero del Norte 26 3 5 18 21 45 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores