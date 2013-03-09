March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 9 Union (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 1 Friday, March 8 Independiente 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Godoy Cruz 5 3 2 0 6 3 11 2 Lanus 4 3 1 0 8 0 10 3 River Plate 4 3 0 1 6 5 9 4 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 5 Quilmes 4 2 1 1 10 7 7 6 Tigre 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 7 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 8 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 9 San Lorenzo 4 1 3 0 3 1 6 10 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 0 3 4 3 6 11 Independiente 5 2 0 3 4 5 6 12 Atletico Rafaela 4 1 2 1 7 5 5 13 All Boys 5 1 2 2 6 6 5 14 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 15 Boca Juniors 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 16 Racing Club 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 17 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 3 1 2 5 3 18 Estudiantes 4 0 2 2 5 8 2 19 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 0 2 2 5 10 2 20 Argentinos Juniors 4 0 1 3 1 5 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 9 Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (2210) San Martin (San Juan) v Racing Club (2315) Sunday, March 10 San Lorenzo v Tigre (2000) River Plate v Colon (Santa Fe) (2110) Atletico Rafaela v Boca Juniors (2315) Monday, March 11 Lanus v Arsenal (2210) Tuesday, March 12 Argentinos Juniors v Quilmes (0015)