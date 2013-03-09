March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 9
Union (Santa Fe) 1 All Boys 1
Friday, March 8
Independiente 0 Godoy Cruz 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Godoy Cruz 5 3 2 0 6 3 11
2 Lanus 4 3 1 0 8 0 10
3 River Plate 4 3 0 1 6 5 9
4 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
5 Quilmes 4 2 1 1 10 7 7
6 Tigre 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
7 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
8 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 1 2 4 5 7
9 San Lorenzo 4 1 3 0 3 1 6
10 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 0 3 4 3 6
11 Independiente 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
12 Atletico Rafaela 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
13 All Boys 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
14 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
15 Boca Juniors 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
16 Racing Club 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
17 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 3 1 2 5 3
18 Estudiantes 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 0 2 2 5 10 2
20 Argentinos Juniors 4 0 1 3 1 5 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 9
Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (2210)
San Martin (San Juan) v Racing Club (2315)
Sunday, March 10
San Lorenzo v Tigre (2000)
River Plate v Colon (Santa Fe) (2110)
Atletico Rafaela v Boca Juniors (2315)
Monday, March 11
Lanus v Arsenal (2210)
Tuesday, March 12
Argentinos Juniors v Quilmes (0015)