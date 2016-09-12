Sept 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Monday, September 12
Arsenal 1 Atletico Tucuman 3
Sunday, September 11
Talleres 0 River Plate 1
Boca Juniors 3 Belgrano 0
Estudiantes 1 Sarmiento 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Tigre 0
Velez Sarsfield 2 Rosario Central 0
Saturday, September 10
Independiente 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Banfield 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Defensa y Justicia 0 San Lorenzo 2
Olimpo 0 Lanus 0
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Racing Club 2
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Aldosivi 0
Friday, September 9
Huracan 1 Quilmes 1
Patronato 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
3 Atletico Tucuman 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
4 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
4 Independiente 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
-------------------------
6 Newell's Old Boys 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
7 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
8 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
10 Lanus 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
10 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
12 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
13 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
14 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
15 Sarmiento 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
16 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
17 Huracan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
17 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
19 Talleres 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
20 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
21 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
22 Defensa y Justicia 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
22 Rosario Central 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
24 Aldosivi 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
25 Banfield 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
26 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
27 Patronato 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
28 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
29 Belgrano 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
29 Tigre 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, September 13
Atletico Rafaela v Temperley (0015)