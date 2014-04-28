April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 27
Olimpo 1 River Plate 1
Boca Juniors 4 Arsenal 2
Estudiantes 0 Godoy Cruz 1
Lanus 1 All Boys 0
Saturday, April 26
Racing Club 0 Quilmes 1
Velez Sarsfield 4 Rosario Central 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 2
Atletico Belgrano 0 San Lorenzo 0
Atletico Rafaela 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Friday, April 25
Newell's Old Boys 2 Tigre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 9 3 4 24 16 30
-------------------------
2 Godoy Cruz 16 8 4 4 19 13 28
3 River Plate 16 8 4 4 18 13 28
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 7 6 3 12 8 27
5 Estudiantes 16 6 8 2 14 9 26
6 Lanus 15 8 1 6 19 19 25
7 San Lorenzo 16 6 6 4 15 14 24
8 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 2 7 28 23 23
9 Boca Juniors 16 6 5 5 18 13 23
10 Olimpo 16 6 5 5 15 13 23
11 Rosario Central 16 6 5 5 18 19 23
12 Newell's Old Boys 16 5 6 5 15 12 21
13 Atletico Belgrano 16 3 9 4 16 19 18
14 Quilmes 16 5 3 8 13 17 18
15 Tigre 15 3 7 5 9 11 16
16 Racing Club 16 4 4 8 16 19 16
17 Atletico Rafaela 16 3 7 6 19 24 16
18 Argentinos Juniors 16 3 6 7 7 15 15
19 Arsenal 16 4 2 10 15 24 14
20 All Boys 16 3 5 8 11 20 14
1: Copa Libertadores