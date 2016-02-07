Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 7 Defensa y Justicia 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2 Independiente 1 Belgrano 0 River Plate Quilmes Postponed Saturday, February 6 Temperley 0 Boca Juniors 0 Aldosivi 3 Olimpo 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Tigre 1 Patronato 2 San Lorenzo 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Newell's Old Boys 1 Friday, February 5 Rosario Central 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Banfield 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Huracan 0 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Banfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Patronato 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sarmiento 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Zone B 1 Aldosivi 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Atletico Rafaela 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 6 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Tigre 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Temperley 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Still being played (GMT): Sunday, February 7 Colon (Santa Fe) v Arsenal (2215) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 7 River Plate v Quilmes (2200) Postponed Monday, February 8 Atletico Tucuman v Racing Club (0015) Estudiantes v Lanus (2200) Tuesday, February 9 Sarmiento v Velez Sarsfield (0015)